Florida takes on Tampa Bay, looks for 5th straight home win

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (37-14-5, second in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers +101, Lightning -121; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Tampa Bay looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Panthers are 37-14-5 against division opponents. Florida leads the NHL shooting 34.9 shots per game while averaging 3.4 goals.

The Lightning are 36-17-3 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks 10th in the league averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.7.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 26 goals and has 58 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Brayden Point leads the Lightning with 23 goals and has 48 points. Blake Coleman has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Barclay Goodrow: out (upper-body).