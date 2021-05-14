Oilers take on the Canucks, seek 4th straight win

Vancouver Canucks (21-28-3, seventh in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (35-18-2, second in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -222, Canucks +179; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Oilers take on Vancouver.

The Oilers are 35-18-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.3.

The Canucks are 21-28-3 against opponents in the North Division. Vancouver averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Alexander Edler leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

In their last matchup on May 8, Edmonton won 4-3. McDavid recorded a team-high 4 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 71 assists and has 104 points this season. Leon Draisaitl has 19 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Antoine Roussel leads the Canucks with a plus-four in 35 games this season. Nils Hoglander has four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Canucks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Kris Russell: day to day (lower body).

Canucks: Antoine Roussel: out (lower body), Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Brandon Sutter: day to day (upper-body).