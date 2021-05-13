Seattle takes 4-game skid into matchup with Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (20-14, second in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-19, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (2-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (3-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Mariners are 9-8 in home games in 2020. Seattle's team on-base percentage of .280 is last in the American League. Ty France leads the club with an OBP of .336.

The Indians are 10-7 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.41. Aaron Civale leads the team with a 2.91 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 10 home runs and is batting .259.

Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 16 extra base hits and 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .185 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Indians: 8-2, .213 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (right elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).