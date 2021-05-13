WHL Roundup: Blazers blank Cougars for sixth straight win

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Dylan Garand stopped all 28 shots his way as the Kamloops Blazers blanked the Prince George Cougars 4-0 on Wednesday — the final night of the Western Hockey League season.

Josh Pillar, Logan Bairos, Ethan Brandwood and Orrin Centazzo scored to help the Blazers (18-4-0) extend their win streak to six games.

Taylor Gauthier stopped 34-of-38 shots for the Cougars (9-10-3), who ended the 2021 campaign on a three-game slide.

ROCKETS 3 ROYALS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Alex Swetlikoff and Jake Lee had a goal and an assist each and Roman Basran turned aside 28 shots as the Rockets (10-5-1) edged Victoria (3-17-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021.