LaVine leads Chicago against Toronto after 41-point outing

Toronto Raptors (27-42, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (29-40, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Toronto Raptors after Zach LaVine scored 41 points in the Bulls' 115-107 loss to the Nets.

The Bulls have gone 19-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 9.0.

The Raptors are 17-23 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from deep. Paul Watson leads the Raptors shooting 46.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 122-113 in the last matchup on April 8. LaVine led Chicago with 22 points, and Chris Boucher led Toronto with 38 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls scoring 27.5 points per game, and is averaging 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Patrick Williams is shooting 49.7% and averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Khem Birch leads the Raptors with 7.4 rebounds and averages 11.4 points. Malachi Flynn is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 105 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points on 46.0% shooting.

Raptors: 2-8, averaging 107.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, nine steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Troy Brown Jr.: out (ankle).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: out (injury recovery), Rodney Hood: out (hand), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder), Paul Watson: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (rest), Aron Baynes: out (foot), OG Anunoby: out (injury recovery).