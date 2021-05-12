Walker expected to start as New York hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (16-20, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (17-13, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (2-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -185, Orioles +161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Baltimore will square off on Wednesday.

The Mets are 10-4 in home games in 2020. New York's team on-base percentage of .327 is second in the National League. Brandon Nimmo leads the team with an OBP of .430.

The Orioles are 11-7 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .376 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .524.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-2. Jeurys Familia secured his first victory and Kevin Pillar went 2-for-4 for New York. Cesar Valdez took his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 27 hits and has 17 RBIs.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with seven home runs and has 29 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Albert Almora Jr.: (face), Jeff McNeil: (undisclosed), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), DJ Stewart: (hamstring), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).