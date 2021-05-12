Aces hire former LSU coach Fargas as team president

The Las Vegas Aces hired former LSU coach Nikki Fargas as the team's president on Tuesday.

She replaces Bill Laimbeer, who had been the president of the franchise since it moved from San Antonio to Nevada.

Laimbeer will still coach the team, but had let new owner Mark Davis know that he didn’t want to juggle the two jobs anymore.

“This was a very important step for the organization,” Davis said, “to find somebody who could help bring us into the future. Nikki definitely checked all the boxes.”

The 48-year-old Fargas coached LSU for 10 years and stepped down earlier this month.

“When I made the decision to come here it was because I have a huge passion for the sport,” Fargas said, “but more importantly I have a passion for our ability to be more than just a game. The impact that our players have had not just in the basketball community but society as a whole — I want to be a part of that.”