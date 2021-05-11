Clarkson leads Utah against Portland after 41-point outing

Portland Trail Blazers (40-29, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (50-19, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Portland Trail Blazers after Jordan Clarkson scored 41 points in the Jazz's 119-116 loss to the Warriors.

The Jazz are 6-4 against division opponents. Utah scores 116.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 21-18 in conference games. Portland is sixth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.4% as a team from downtown this season. Anfernee Simons leads them shooting 42.6% from 3-point range.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Jazz defeated the Trail Blazers 122-103 in their last matchup on April 8. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 37 points, and Damian Lillard paced Portland scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is averaging 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 26.1 points and four rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 28.7 points while adding 4.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. CJ McCollum is averaging 4.4 assists and 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 46.5% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 8-2, averaging 125.8 points, 49.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle), Juwan Morgan: out (heel), Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

Trail Blazers: Carmelo Anthony: out (ankle), Zach Collins: out for season (ankle).