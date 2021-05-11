San Francisco hosts Texas after Wood’s strong showing

Texas Rangers (18-19, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (21-14, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-2, 7.09 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (1-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -161, Rangers +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Alex Wood. Wood threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with seven strikeouts against Texas.

The Giants are 13-4 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has slugged .409, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with a .731 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Rangers have gone 9-9 away from home. The Texas offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .295.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-1. Alex Wood earned his fourth victory and Brandon Belt went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. John King took his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Belt leads the Giants with 20 RBIs and is batting .229.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 42 hits and has 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.68 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 7-3, .288 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Alex Dickerson: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).