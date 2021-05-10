Angels to face Astros on the road

Los Angeles Angels (15-18, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (18-16, second in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD Astros: Luis Garcia (0-3, 3.28 ERA, .97 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to take on the Houston Astros on Monday.

The Astros are 13-7 against opponents from the AL West. The Houston offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with an average of .362.

The Angels are 6-9 against teams from the AL West. Los Angeles ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .259 batting average, Mike Trout leads the club with an average of .376.

The Angels won the last meeting 4-2. Chris Rodriguez recorded his first victory and Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Luis Garcia registered his second loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with six home runs and is batting .190.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 10 home runs and has 26 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Angels: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Alex Cobb: (finger), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (knee), Jose Iglesias: (back), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).