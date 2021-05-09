Oilers visit the Canadiens after Draisaitl’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (33-18-2, second in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -118, Oilers -102

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton visits the Montreal Canadiens after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-3 win over the Canucks.

The Canadiens are 24-21-9 against division opponents. Montreal is 23rd in the league with 31.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Oilers are 33-18-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks sixth in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.6 assists.

In their last matchup on April 21, Montreal won 4-3. Josh Anderson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 28 goals and has 44 points. Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Connor McDavid has 100 total points while scoring 32 goals and totaling 68 assists for the Oilers. Draisaitl has eight goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Paul Byron: day to day (lower body), Carey Price: day to day (upper body), Phillip Danault: day to day (concussion), Shea Weber: day to day (upper body).

Oilers: Dmitry Kulikov: day to day (lower-body), Kris Russell: day to day (lower body).