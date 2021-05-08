Lyon rests Depay and routs Lorient 4-1 to move into 3rd spot

Lyon's Memphis Depay, down, challenges for the ball with Lille's Reinildo Isnard Mandava, up, during their French League One soccer match in Decines, near Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) AP

Lyon rested top scorer Memphis Depay and still scored freely, beating Lorient 4-1 to move above Monaco and into third place in the French league on Saturday.

Lyon was two points ahead of Monaco, which lost to Lyon last weekend and needs a victory at Reims on Sunday to reclaim the Champions League spot.

With Depay watching from the stands, Bruno Guimaraes retook a penalty and scored with the same long, staggered run up. That made it 3-0 after 70 minutes and maintained Lyon's perfect record from the spot.

The Brazilian midfielder's first effort was well saved by goalkeeper Paul Nardi, who dived low to his right. But Nardi did not keep both feet on the line and, after the referee ordered the retake, Guimaraes sent Nardi the wrong way.

All of which highly amused Depay, Lyon's regular taker and scorer of eight of Lyon's 11 so far. The rested Dutchman has 19 league goals — second overall — but wasn't needed as Lyon scored four times after the break.

France midfielder Houssem Aouar and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta netted the first two, and Guimaraes the last with an assured dummy and finish in the 76th.

Thomas Monconduit grabbed a late consolation.

In the day's other match, Nantes boosted its chances of staying up by beating struggling Bordeaux 3-0 at home for a third straight victory.

Nantes remained 18th — the relegation-promotion playoff spot — but moved to one point behind Lorient and safety.

Striker Kalifa Coulibaly headed home a fine cross from winger Ludovic Blas in the 19th minute. Imran Louza added a penalty and forward Kolo Muani added the third against 15th-placed Bordeaux.

Leader Lille won at Lens 3-0 on Friday to move four points ahead of defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which is at Europa League-chasing Rennes on Sunday.

PSG is missing suspended top scorer Kylian Mbappe and midfielder Marco Verratti through injury, but Rennes is without central midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Steven Nzonzi.