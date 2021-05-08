Denver hosts Brooklyn following Irving’s 45-point game

Brooklyn Nets (43-24, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (44-23, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -3; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the Denver Nuggets after Kyrie Irving scored 45 points in the Nets' 113-109 loss to the Mavericks.

The Nuggets have gone 25-10 in home games. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 2.8.

The Nets are 18-16 on the road. Brooklyn ranks fifth in the NBA with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by James Harden averaging 7.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 122-116 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 34 points, and Jokic led Denver with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets with 10.9 rebounds and averages 26.4 points. Michael Porter Jr. is shooting 56.2% and averaging 25.6 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

DeAndre Jordan ranks second on the Nets with 7.6 rebounds and averages 7.6 points. Irving is averaging 24.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 46.3% shooting.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 117 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (adductor), Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: out (hamstring), Monte Morris: out (hamstring).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand).