Sports

Los Angeles and New York meet in non-conference showdown

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York Knicks (37-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (45-22, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks visit Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in a non-conference matchup.

The Clippers have gone 26-9 in home games. Los Angeles is fifth in the league giving up just 108 points per game while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Knicks are 15-19 on the road. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 45.2 rebounds per game led by Randle averaging 10.2.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 129-115 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Kawhi Leonard led LA with 28 points, and Randle led New York with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 25 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. George is averaging 22.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Randle leads the Knicks with 10.2 rebounds and averages 24.1 points. Taj Gibson is shooting 74.8% and averaging 6.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 44.7% shooting.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 44.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back), Amir Coffey: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Immanuel Quickley: out (ankle), Alec Burks: out (knee).

  Comments  

Sports

Wild host the Ducks following overtime victory

May 08, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Vegas hosts St. Louis after overtime victory

May 08, 2021 3:11 AM

Entertainment

Chicago plays Dallas on 4-game home skid

May 08, 2021 3:11 AM

Entertainment

Washington plays Philadelphia, looks to end home losing streak

May 08, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

San Jose hosts Arizona after Hertl’s 2-goal game

May 08, 2021 3:11 AM

Sports

Red Wings visit the Blue Jackets after Namestnikov’s 2-goal game

May 08, 2021 3:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service