Kluber scheduled to start for New York against Washington

Washington Nationals (13-15, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (16-16, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (2-2, 2.54 ERA, .85 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Yankees: Corey Kluber (2-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -124, Nationals +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to take on the New York Yankees on Saturday.

The Yankees are 9-9 on their home turf. New York has hit 44 home runs this season, second in the majors. Giancarlo Stanton leads the club with nine, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Nationals are 5-7 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Josh Harrison leads the team with an average of .325.

The Nationals won the last meeting 11-4. Kyle Finnegan secured his second victory and Harrison went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Jonathan Loaisiga took his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stanton leads the Yankees with nine home runs and is batting .301.

Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 11 extra base hits and 13 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Gio Urshela: (knee), Rougned Odor: (knee).

Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).