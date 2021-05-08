Cardinals host Rockies, aim to build on Flaherty’s solid outing

Colorado Rockies (12-20, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (19-14, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 4.38 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (2-4, 3.72 ERA, .99 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jack Flaherty. Flaherty pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Colorado.

The Cardinals are 10-8 on their home turf. St. Louis has hit 42 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Paul DeJong leads the club with seven, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Rockies have gone 2-12 away from home. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Raimel Tapia leads the team with a mark of .310.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-0. Jack Flaherty secured his sixth victory and Harrison Bader went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Austin Gomber registered his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeJong leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and is slugging .387.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with eight home runs and is batting .264.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .256 batting average, 6.48 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), John Nogowski: (hand), Yadier Molina: (foot).

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: (right groin), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Yency Almonte: (hand), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).