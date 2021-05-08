WHL Roundup: Tristen Nielsen leads Giants over Rockets with four-point effort

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Tristen Nielsen scored once shorthanded, again on the power play and added two assists, while Justin Sourdif potted a pair of goals four minutes apart, as the Vancouver Giants beat the Kelowna Rockets 6-2 on Friday in Western Hockey League play

Tanner Brown and Adam Hall also scored for the Giants (11-9-0), who got 19 saves from Trent Miner.

Steel Quiring and Kaedan Korczak replied for the Rockets (8-4-1), who were dealt their third straight loss.

Kelowna starter Roman Basran gave up five goals on 21 shots in 34 minutes of work to take the loss.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Henrik Rybinski and Jared Davidson had a pair of goals each and Seattle (9-11-1) overcame a 2-0 deficit with five unanswered goals to beat Tri-City (7-10-0).

---

SILVERTIPS 5 CHIEFS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Jackson Berezowski had a goal and an assist, and Dustin Wolf had a light night with just 13 saves, and the Silvertips (18-4-0) picked up its third win in a row by topping Spokane (6-8-5).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021.