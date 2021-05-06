AP source: Presbyterian hiring Ark. HS coach who never punts

Kevin Kelley, the Arkansas high school football coach whose teams don’t punt and always onside kick, will be the next head coach at Presbyterian College.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday night the school was finalizing a deal to hire Kelley. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was not yet prepared to make an official announcement.

Kelley led Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, to nine state titles in 18 seasons with his analytical approach to football. Kelley has gained national attention for his fourth-down strategy and been sought out by coaches at all levels of football.

Presbyterian of the Pioneer Leagues is coming off a 4-3 spring FCS season. Last month, the school fired coach Tommy Spangler after 10 seasons during which he went 54-52.