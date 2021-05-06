Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and WWE’s Titus O’Neil get a Hall of Fame induction

In this July 11, 2017, file photo, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez reports from the field during the MLB baseball All-Star Game in Miami. Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore have signed a letter of intent to buy the Timberwolves and keep the NBA franchise in Minnesota. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor confirmed the agreement, which includes the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx. The two sides have a 30-day window for negotiations to be finalized. AP

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America announced seven new Alumni Hall of Fame members, and it includes two Floridians from the sports world.

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, of Miami, and WWE superstar Titus O’Neil, who played college football at the University of Florida, were among the inductees.

“We are proud to recognize another group of outstanding Club alumni for this 2021 class. Each one provides true inspiration for our Boys & Girls Club youth, making it clear that they can accomplish their dreams,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America in a press release. “With shared beginnings at Boys & Girls Club, inductees exemplify what we aim to accomplish for our youth. Given community and encouragement to grow, and opportunities to succeed, they can go on to make their mark in the world.”

A-Rod won a World Series title with the New York Yankees in 2009 and was a multiple All-Star and American League MVP. He also played for the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers prior to retiring from the Yankees in 2016. Rodriguez most recently grabbed headlines when it was reported his engagement to actress/musician Jennifer Lopez ended.

O’Neil played collegiately for the Gators as Thaddeus Bullard and is known for his philanthropic work throughout the Tampa Bay area.