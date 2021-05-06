Safety McCain released by Dolphins to make room for rookie

Safety Bobby McCain was released Thursday by the Miami Dolphins, who took Jevon Holland of Oregon as a potential replacement in the second round of the draft.

Holland is now the front-runner to be paired at safety with veteran Eric Rowe this season.

McCain, who has spent his entire six-year NFL career with Miami, started 15 games last season and has 55 career starts. His release clears $5.6 million in salary cap space for the Dolphins.