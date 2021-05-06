Brewers look to end 4-game skid against Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers (17-14, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (16-15, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +106, Brewers -122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Phillies are 12-6 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia's team on-base percentage of .295 is last in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the team with an OBP of .434.

The Brewers are 9-6 on the road. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .219 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .284.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-4. Brandon Kintzler notched his second victory and Didi Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Philadelphia. Freddy Peralta registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .508.

Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with 22 RBIs and is batting .220.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .197 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Roman Quinn: (finger), Matt Joyce: (calf), Bryce Harper: (wrist), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (right quad).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Zack Godley: (finger), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (toe), Omar Narvaez: (left hamstring).