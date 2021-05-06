Arizona faces San Jose, aims to end 3-game skid

Arizona Coyotes (22-26-6, fifth in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (21-26-6, seventh in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -104, Coyotes -117

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona comes into the matchup with San Jose as losers of three in a row.

The Sharks are 21-26-6 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 22-26-6 against opponents in the West Division. Arizona has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 80.2% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on April 28, San Jose won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane has 48 total points for the Sharks, 22 goals and 26 assists. Tomas Hertl has six goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Phil Kessel leads the Coyotes with 18 goals and has 38 points. Jakob Chychrun has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (lower body).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).