Vegas puts home win streak on the line against St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (24-19-8, fourth in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (37-13-2, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -148, Blues +120

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts St. Louis looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Golden Knights are 37-13-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas is fifth in the league recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Blues are 24-19-8 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has given up 37 power-play goals, killing 76.4% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on April 7, St. Louis won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 24 goals and has 51 points. Mark Stone has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with a plus-21 in 51 games this season. David Perron has eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Tomas Nosek: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper body), Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (lower-body), Torey Krug: day to day (upper body), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).