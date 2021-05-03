New York puts road win streak on the line against Memphis

New York Knicks (36-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-31, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Knicks take on Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 14-17 in home games. Memphis ranks eighth in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up only 112.3 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Knicks are 14-17 on the road. New York is 22-7 when outrebounding opponents and averages 45.3 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 133-129 in the last matchup on April 9. RJ Barrett led New York with 20 points, and Ja Morant led Memphis with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson is averaging 6.3 rebounds and 11.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Julius Randle is averaging 24.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Knicks. Reggie Bullock is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.5 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.7 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 44.3% shooting.

Knicks: 9-1, averaging 117.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Grayson Allen: day to day (hand).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Alec Burks: out (conditioning).