Oklahoma City takes on Sacramento, seeks to end 3-game skid

Sacramento Kings (27-37, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-44, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City looks to stop its three-game slide when the Thunder play Sacramento.

The Thunder are 11-24 in conference games. Oklahoma City averages 45.6 rebounds per game and is 8-27 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The Kings have gone 15-20 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 10-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunder and Kings square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Jerome is second on the Thunder with 3.6 assists and scores 10.4 points per game. Luguentz Dort is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Tyrese Haliburton is second on the Kings averaging 5.3 assists while scoring 13 points per game. Buddy Hield is averaging 17.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 1-9, averaging 106.1 points, 48.2 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 48.9% shooting.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points on 51.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot).

Kings: Harrison Barnes: out (adductor), Chimezie Metu: out (back), Robert Woodard II: out (low back), De'Aaron Fox: out (health protocols).