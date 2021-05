Investigation reports toxic culture in Australian gymnastics

An independent review into gymnastics in Australia has heard evidence of a toxic culture that contributed to physical, emotional and sexual abuse of young athletes.

Gymnastics Australia last August asked the Australian Human Rights Commission to examine the sport’s culture and practices following complaints from at least 20 former gymnasts, including Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalists, about physical and mental abuse during their careers.

The findings of the report were released Monday, with the Commission determining that the key drivers of the problems were as follows: a ‘win-at-all costs’ approach, the young age of female gymnasts, a culture of control, and a tolerance of negative behaviours.

Kate Jenkins, the Australian HCR's Sex Discrimination Commissioner, said gymnasts shared experiences of abuse, misconduct and bullying and the review found “significant cultural challenges ... cutting across coaching practices, the health, safety and well-being of gymnasts, complaints and investigations, and governance.”

Gymnastics Australia described the report as confronting, highlighting issues with “silencing of the athlete voice, an unhealthy focus on the ‘ideal body’, particularly for young female athletes, and an acceptance of archaic and authoritarian coaching practices.”

In a statement, Gymnastics Australia said it would adopt all 12 recommendations contained in the report and “unreservedly apologizes to all athletes and family members who have experienced any form of abuse participating in the sport.

"We also thank the athletes and other community members who engaged in the review process and acknowledge their bravery in doing so.”

About 320,000 people are involved in gymnastics in Australia, with roughly three-quarters being female. The review received 138 written submissions.

The investigation followed the Dutch gymnastics federation's decision to suspend its women’s training program to investigate allegations of intimidation and abuse, and the British Gymnastics federation's call for an independent review of claims of mistreatment in the sport in Britain.

In the United States, hundreds of women came forward against Larry Nassar, the osteopathic physician who in his 29 years as the USA Gymnastics women’s team doctor used medical treatment as a guise for molesting hundreds of young athletes. He was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison in 2018.