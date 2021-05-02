Charlotte hosts conference foe Miami

Miami Heat (34-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (31-32, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Charlotte and Miami will play on Sunday.

The Hornets are 7-2 against the rest of their division. Charlotte gives up 111 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Heat are 5-6 against the rest of their division. Miami is 18-6 when outrebounding opponents and averages 41.7 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hornets won 110-105 in the last matchup on March 26. Malik Monk led Charlotte with 32 points, and Duncan Robinson led Miami with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is shooting 45% and averaging 15.8 points. Terry Rozier is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 21.6 points while adding 7.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. Bam Adebayo is shooting 53.2% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 105.7 points, 40.7 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 46.8% shooting.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 48.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Devonte' Graham: out (knee).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Nemanja Bjelica: out (illness), Tyler Herro: out (foot), Udonis Haslem: out (illness).