Anthony and the Magic take on conference foe Detroit

Orlando Magic (20-44, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (19-45, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Frank Jackson and the Detroit Pistons host Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic in Eastern Conference play Monday.

The Pistons are 12-25 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit has a 14-44 record when giving up more than 100 points.

The Magic are 12-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks ninth in the NBA with 45.2 rebounds per game. Wendell Carter Jr. paces the Magic with 8.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pistons won 105-93 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. Saben Lee led Detroit with 21 points, and Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stewart ranks second on the Pistons with 6.6 rebounds and averages 7.6 points. Killian Hayes is averaging 5.5 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Carter ranks third on the Magic averaging 12.6 points and collecting 8.6 rebounds. Anthony is averaging five rebounds and 16.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 103.3 points, 46.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 45.2% shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 103.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 20.3 assists, eight steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cory Joseph: out (ankle), Hamidou Diallo: out (knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (knee), Wayne Ellington: out (calves), Mason Plumlee: out (rest), Jahlil Okafor: out (personal), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow), Jerami Grant: out (knee).

Magic: Devin Cannady: out for season (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (back), Chuma Okeke: out (ankle), James Ennis III: out (calf).