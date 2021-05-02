Williamson and Curry clash in New Orleans-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (32-32, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (29-35, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Zion Williamson and Stephen Curry, meet when New Orleans and Golden State take the court. Williamson is seventh in the NBA averaging 27.0 points per game and Curry is first in the league averaging 31.3 points per game.

The Pelicans have gone 17-19 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is the Western Conference leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 3.7.

The Warriors are 18-16 in conference play. Golden State is 15-3 when winning the rebound battle and averages 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans and Warriors face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson leads the Pelicans scoring 27 points per game, and is averaging 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Brandon Ingram is averaging 24.3 points and five rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Curry leads the Warriors averaging 31.3 points while adding 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 118.6 points, 49.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 44.9% shooting.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 44.9 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.8 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 43.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Didi Louzada: out (not with team), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (ankle), Steven Adams: out (toe), Josh Hart: out (thumb).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).