Sheffield expected to start as Mariners host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (13-12, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (15-13, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (0-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (1-2, 5.32 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +131, Angels -150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Mariners Sunday.

The Mariners are 4-5 against the rest of their division. Seattle is hitting a collective batting average of .210 this season, led by Ty France with an average of .280.

The Angels are 6-8 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles leads the league in hitting with a .264 batting average, Mike Trout leads the club with an average of .429.

The Angels won the last meeting 10-5. Griffin Canning recorded his second victory and Jared Walsh went 4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Ljay Newsome registered his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 29 hits and has 20 RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 15 extra base hits and 20 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .202 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).