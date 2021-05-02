Dodgers look to break 3-game skid against Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-12, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-10, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-0, 3.23 ERA, .95 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Brewers: Alec Bettinger (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers +302, Dodgers -121; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Brewers are 8-7 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .368.

The Dodgers are 8-7 on the road. The Los Angeles pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.00. Clayton Kershaw leads the team with a 2.10 earned run average.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-5. Angel Perdomo earned his first victory and Travis Shaw went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Alex Vesia took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaw leads the Brewers with five home runs and is batting .220.

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 21 RBIs and is batting .327.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .223 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 2-8, .205 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Zack Godley: (finger), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (toe), Omar Narvaez: (left hamstring).

Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Corey Knebel: (lat), Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back).