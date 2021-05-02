Sports
WHL Roundup: Caedan Bankier hat trick give Blazers OT win over Rockets
KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Caedan Bankier completed his hat trick in overtime as the Kamloops Blazers vanquished the Kelowna Rockets 4-3 in Western Hockey League play Saturday evening.
Bankier knocked in the game-winning goal for the Blazers with 13 seconds left in OT.
Josh Pillar also scored for Kamloops (13-4-0) in regulation.
David Kope, with two, and Alex Swetlikoff scored for the Rockets (8-2-1), which saw their five-game winning streak snapped.
---
GIANTS 5 ROYALS 4 (SO)
KELOWNA, B.C. -- Justin Sourdif and Tristen Nielsen scored in the shootout as Vancouver (10-7-0) came away with the win over Victoria (2-13-2), who have only won one of their last 11 games.
---
HURRICANES 6 TIGERS 3
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. -- Chase Wheatcroft scored twice, and Joe Arntsen and Alex Cotton each had two helpers, as Lethbridge (9-11-2) defeated Medicine Hat (13-7-1). The game was a rematch of Thursday's clash, which the Tigers won 6-2.
---
REBELS 4 OIL KINGS 2
RED DEER, Alta. -- Ben King led the way for Red Deer (3-15-3) with two goals and Chase Coward stopped 24-of-26 shots as the Rebels won for just the third time this season. Logan Dowhaniuk scored twice for Edmonton (18-2-1), which saw their five-game win streak come to an end.
---
CHIEFS 8 THUNDERBIRDS 3
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Adam Beckman scored a hat trick and Bobby Russell had three helpers as the Spokane Chiefs (6-7-3) easily downed the Seattle Thunderbirds (7-11-0). It was Beckman’s second hat trick in as many games.
---
AMERICANS 3 WINTERHAWKS 2
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Talyn Boyko stopped 37-of-39 shots to lead Tri-City (5-8-0) over Portland (9-6-3). The Americans scored three first-period goals, their first coming 30 seconds into the game.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2021.
