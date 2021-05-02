WHL 2020-21 Standings

Sports

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

_ clinched division; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Saturday's results

Tri-City 3 Portland 2

Spokane 8 Seattle 3

Red Deer 4 Edmonton 2

Lethbridge 6 Medicine Hat 3

Kamloops 4 Kelowna 3 (OT)

At Kelowna, B.C.

Vancouver 5 Victoria 4 (SO)

Friday's results

Portland 5 Everett 2

Edmonton 8 Calgary 3

Kelowna 6 Kamloops 1

At Kamloops, B.C.

Victoria 2 Prince George 1 (OT)

Sunday's games

Red Deer at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 8:05 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.

Monday's game

Victoria at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.

Prince George at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

