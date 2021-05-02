Walsh, Trout power Angels to 10-5 win over Mariners

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Keynan Middleton reacts to a double play on a grounder by Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols that ended the top of the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Jared Walsh homered in consecutive innings, Mike Trout hit his 28th long ball in Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Mariners 10-5 on Saturday night.

Walsh followed Trout’s 10th career first-inning homer in Seattle with a solo shot, then added a two-run drive in the second that made it 8-0. Los Angeles has won four of six.

Walsh's second multi-homer game marked the fourth time an Angels player connected in the first two innings.

Trout is the only Mariners opponent with more than 20 home runs in Seattle.

Anthony Rendon had a two-run double in the five-run second and added a two-run homer in the fourth to complete the scoring for the Angels.

Griffin Canning (2-2) struck out nine, walked two and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings for the win.

Canning and four relievers combined for 16 strikeouts. They struck out eight of 10 Mariners who appeared in the game. Five Seattle players struck out multiple times, with Taylor Trammell fanning four times and Ty France three times. The Mariners also left 17 runners on base.

Ljay Newsome (1-1) gave up three homers and seven hits over two innings in his first start of the season. He pitched in place of Marco Gonzales, one of three starters on the injured list for the Mariners, and had tossed 8 1/3 scoreless innings in his three previous appearances.

Mitch Haniger hit his seventh homer, a two-run shot, in the ninth inning. J.P. Crawford had an RBI double for the Mariners and has reached base safely in 20 of 21 games. Dylan Moore added an RBI double.

All of Seattle's runs were unearned.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Juan Lagares (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and sent to Triple-A Salt Lake. He’d been out since April 13. “He just needs at-bats,” manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s hard to imagine just putting him out there and just expecting a good result. He was fine with it all.”

Mariners: With three pitchers on the injured list, Seattle added to its bullpen depth by promoting rookie RHP Wyatt Mills, who made his major league debut in the eighth. Recently acquired C Jacob Nottingham, claimed Wednesday off waivers from Milwaukee, was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Dylan Bundy (0-2, 4.20 ERA) has at least six strikeouts in his five outings this season.

Mariners: LHP Justus Sheffield (1-2, 5.32) returns to the mound after giving up five runs over 5 1/3 innings in a loss to Houston on Monday.