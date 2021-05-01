Campbell, Marlins to face Corbin, Nationals

Miami Marlins (11-14, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (10-12, third in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Paul Campbell (0-1, 8.22 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-3, 10.47 ERA, 2.02 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -180, Marlins +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Miami will meet on Saturday.

The Nationals are 3-4 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .249 batting average, Josh Harrison leads the team with an average of .333.

The Marlins have gone 4-3 against division opponents. Miami has a collective .229 this season, led by Corey Dickerson with an average of .320.

The Nationals won the last meeting 2-1. Brad Hand earned his second victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Yimi Garcia registered his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Nationals with six home runs and is slugging .558.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 24 hits and has 22 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Marlins: 4-6, .213 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Juan Soto: (shoulder).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Corey Dickerson: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (foot), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Brian Anderson: (oblique), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).