WHL 2020-21 Standings

The Associated Press

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

_ clinched division; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Friday's results

Portland 5 Everett 2

Edmonton 8 Calgary 3

Kelowna 6 Kamloops 1

At Kamloops, B.C.

Victoria 2 Prince George 1 (OT)

Thursday's results

Medicine Hat 6 Lethbridge 2

Calgary 4 Red Deer 3 (OT)

Kelowna 4 Vancouver 3

Saturday's games

Tri-City at Portland, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Red Deer at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 8:05 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.

Monday, May 3

Victoria at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

