Golden State visits Houston following Porter Jr.’s 50-point game

Golden State Warriors (31-32, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (16-47, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts the Golden State Warriors after Kevin Porter Jr. scored 50 points in the Rockets' 143-136 victory over the Bucks.

The Rockets are 10-27 in Western Conference games. Houston averages 42.6 rebounds per game and is 5-37 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Warriors are 17-16 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks ninth in the Western Conference giving up just 113.6 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 125-109 on April 10. Stephen Curry scored 38 points to help lead Golden State to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood leads the Rockets scoring 21.3 points per game, and is averaging 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Wood is averaging 10.2 rebounds and 20.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

Curry leads the Warriors averaging 5.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 31.3 points per game and shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 110.7 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points on 49.0% shooting.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Avery Bradley: out (leg), D.J. Augustin: out (ankle), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), John Wall: out for season (hamstring), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: out (ankle).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).