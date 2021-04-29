Sports

Portland Timbers face FC Dallas in Western Conference action

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Portland Timbers (1-1-0) vs. FC Dallas (0-1-1)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas hosts the Portland Timbers in conference action.

FC Dallas compiled a 9-6-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 7-1-4 in home games. FC Dallas averaged 0.5 goals on 1.7 shots on goal per game last season.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road during the 2020 season. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago, averaging 0.9 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira (injured).

Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured).

  Comments  

Entertainment

Los Angeles FC plays first road game of season at Houston

April 29, 2021 3:15 AM

Sports

Medina leads New York City FC against Philadelphia after 2-goal showing

April 29, 2021 3:15 AM

Sports

Real Salt Lake hosts home opener against Sporting Kansas City

April 29, 2021 3:15 AM

Sports

FC Cincinnati visits Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference action

April 29, 2021 3:15 AM

Sports

New England Revolution square off against Atlanta United FC

April 29, 2021 3:15 AM

Entertainment

San Jose plays Colorado, aims to end road slide

April 29, 2021 3:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service