NFL Draft live updates: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay

The rumors, reports and speculation are finally almost over: It’s time for the 2021 NFL Draft.

For the second year in a row, it’s shaping up to be a pivotal NFL Draft for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have two picks in the first round Thursday, starting with the No. 6 selection before they pick at No. 18 later in the day.

The Draft begins at 8 p.m., but the Miami Herald will be here all day to provide updates on those final trades and tidbits of information before things get started in Cleveland.

A draft-day bombshell

3:45 p.m.: The Green Bay Packers have told anyone and everyone who’s asked that they are not trading MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers either doesn’t believe them or thinks he can change their mind.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



More on NFL Live now.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Wow!

This is seismic news and has the potential of upending the entire draft.

The Dolphins were one of a slew of teams that had inquired about Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson before he was accused by nearly two-dozen massage therapists of inappropriate behavior.

So it stands to reason they’ll at least make a call to see if the Packers are rethinking their stance.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added some context shortly after Schefter’s report:

Here is my understanding of the Aaron Rodgers situation: Rodgers and the #Packers have been negotiating a long-term contract offer. They’ve been working on it for weeks. Rodgers has been unhappy at times during those moments. No deal is done, and he’s not happy now. https://t.co/JkwoIriwIF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

More to come as this story develops, but first, let’s get Patrick Mahomes’ thoughts:

Well i see draft weekend is going to be pretty interesting... — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 29, 2021

A trade down from 18?

3:20 p.m.: The No. 6 pick is under the spotlight, for obvious reasons, but the No. 18 pick is just as fascinating.

There’s a thought the talent drops off significantly after the top 15 or so, which could set up the Dolphins to trade down from the 18th pick.

A running back makes a lot of sense, but Miami is also exploring a trade down, Sports Illustrated reported. The Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears, who sandwich the Dolphins at Nos. 17 and 19, are also discussing the possibility of trading down.

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris (22) runs in the third quarter during the 2021 National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, January 11, 2021. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

A first-round running back

1 p.m.: Beyond their sheer need, there’s a sidebar reason the Miami Dolphins could be tempted to select a running back in the first round, probably with the No. 18 overall selection if they keep it:

Think fifth-year option.

NFL teams all must sign their first-round selections to four-year deals but have the option to exercise a fifth-year option on any player selected in the first round prior to that player’s final contract season.

And why is that important, especially with a running back?

Because the option effectively keeps the team from having to do a second contract with player at a position considered more expendable and who’s average career span rarely extends beyond five years.

The Dolphins could actually keep the running back contractually tied for six years without offering a second contract because they can always use a franchise tag on the player. Again, most running backs typically don’t last that long or begin a decline after five or six years.

The fifth-year option year is fully guaranteed. In the past, it was guaranteed for injury only. The values of the option are dependent on performance metrics and range from being the equivalent of a franchise tag, without actually being a franchise tag, to an amount that is the average of the third to 25th highest-paid player at the position.

This is obviously not the primary reason to pick a running back in the first round. But it’s an added reason.

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 file photo, Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) carries the ball in for a touchdown after a reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Auburn, Ala. The New York Giants spent the two months leading up to the draft in a somewhat unexpected dip into the free agency market that filled holes at wide receiver and cornerback, and narrowed their positional needs. Butch Dill AP

The latest mock drafts

Noon: The last round of mock drafts are out Thursday and everyone agrees the Dolphins are looking for an offensive playmaker.

Take a look at who analysts have Miami taking with the No. 6 pick:

ESPN.com: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

CBSSports.com: Waddle

NFL Network: WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

USA Today: Waddle

Sporting News: Waddle

The Athletic: Waddle

Associated Press: Chase

The best mock available is right here. It predicted the trade of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from Carolina to Denver -- a day before it happened.

11 a.m.: The Dolphins made one of their most important picks of the last decade in the first round last year, taking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Their top-six selection this year won’t be quite as momentous, but it could still go a long way in determining how successful this era can be.

The No. 6 pick is a gift for Miami, which just barely missed out on the 2020-21 NFL playoffs and still got the No. 3 pick from the Houston Texans because of a trade sending tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Texans in 2019. The Dolphins traded down to get an extra first-round pick in 2023, then traded back up to land the No. 6 pick from the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s the perfect chance to build up a supporting cast around Tagovailoa.

The easiest selection to make would be Kyle Pitts — assuming the tight end falls. Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for the Florida Gators, and finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting. He’s potentially a generational receiver and the Atlanta Falcons are honing in on him, ESPN reported.

If Pitts isn’t around, the Dolphins will still have a number of potential star wide receivers to take. Receivers DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Ja’Marr Chase all project as top-12 picks, and at least two of the three should still be around at No. 6. Chase is widely considered the No. 1 wideout on the board, but Smith did win the Heisman last year, becoming the first wide receiver to take home the award in nearly 30 years, and Waddle, Smith’s teammate with the Alabama Crimson Tide, was actually outperforming Smith before he went down with an injury midway through the 2020 college football season.

Tackle Penei Sewell could also be in play after Miami traded guard Ereck Flowers to the Washington Football Team on Monday. The offensive lineman is an option for the Dolphins at No. 6, a source told the Herald.