There’s a bobblehead for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Here’s how to get it.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is getting his first FOCO bobblehead.

The company released the limited-edition, 8-inch tall bobblehead Wednesday. It comes with the following features:

Portrays player wearing his gameday uniform in an action pose, holding a flaming basketball

Team colored backdrop with team logo display and fire accents

Basketball court top of base with team logo accents

Team logo plaque on front of base

Front name display

Handcrafted

Hand painted

The officially licensed FOCO bobbleheads are individually numbered out of 221 and available for purchase for $50 on FOCO.com.

Due to the limited edition nature of the bobblehead, there’s a limit of four bobbleheads per person. The items ship in August and can only be purchased on FOCO.com, they are not a giveaway at a Heat game.

Entering Wednesday’s game, Butler was averaging 21.5 points, 7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
