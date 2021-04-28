Celtics face the Hornets on 3-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (30-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (32-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into the matchup with Charlotte after losing three games in a row.

The Celtics have gone 18-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston is the Eastern Conference leader with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 3.0.

The Hornets are 17-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 13.8 fast break points per game led by Terry Rozier averaging 3.4.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hornets won 125-104 in the last matchup on April 25. Devonte' Graham led Charlotte with 24 points, and Kemba Walker led Boston with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Celtics. Marcus Smart is averaging 14.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Rozier leads the Hornets averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.4 points per game and shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Miles Bridges is averaging eight rebounds and 20.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 45.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 45.7% shooting.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 103.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (ankle), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Kemba Walker: out (left oblique).

Hornets: Nate Darling: out (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Malik Monk: out (ankle).