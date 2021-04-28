Sports

Indiana hosts Eastern Conference leader Brooklyn

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (42-20, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (29-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets.

The Pacers are 16-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 10-4 when outrebounding opponents and averages 42.4 rebounds per game.

The Nets are 22-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the league scoring 14.4 fast break points per game led by Kevin Durant averaging 3.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nets won 124-115 in the last matchup on March 17. James Harden led Brooklyn with 40 points, and Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brogdon is averaging 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Pacers. T.J. McConnell is shooting 58.6% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Kyrie Irving has shot 50.3% and is averaging 26.9 points for the Nets. Landry Shamet is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 118.1 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, eight steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points on 46.0% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: out (back), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Goga Bitadze: out (ankle), Myles Turner: out (toe), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).

Nets: Alize Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Nicolas Claxton: out (health and safety protocols), Bruce Brown: out (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand).

