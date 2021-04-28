Los Angeles’ Upton puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Rangers

Los Angeles Angels (11-11, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (10-14, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (1-1, 6.28 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-0, 3.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +114, Angels -131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Los Angeles will face off on Wednesday.

The Rangers are 3-2 against the rest of their division. Texas has hit 29 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Nick Solak leads the team with seven, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Angels are 4-7 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .436, good for second in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the club with a .815 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Rangers won the last meeting 6-1. Mike Foltynewicz earned his first victory and Solak went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Texas. Jose Quintana took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with 21 RBIs and is batting .267.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 13 extra base hits and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .235 batting average, 5.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 4-6, .277 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Khris Davis: (quad), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (thumb).