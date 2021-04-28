Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Chicago

Detroit Tigers (8-16, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (12-10, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (1-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (3-0, .47 ERA, .68 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -221, Tigers +186; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Detroit will face off on Wednesday.

The White Sox are 4-4 against opponents from the AL Central. Chicago has slugged .401, good for fourth in the American League. Yermin Mercedes leads the club with a .649 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Tigers are 4-10 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .206 batting average. Jeimer Candelario leads the club with an average of .264.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-2. Jose Urena earned his first victory and Niko Goodrum went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Lucas Giolito registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mercedes is second on the White Sox with nine extra base hits and is slugging .649.

Akil Baddoo leads the Tigers with 11 extra base hits and is batting .241.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .291 batting average, 4.82 ERA

Tigers: 2-8, .188 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Lance Lynn: (right trap), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (illness), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed).