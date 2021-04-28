New Jersey and Philadelphia meet for division matchup

Philadelphia Flyers (22-20-7, sixth in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (15-27-7, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +108, Flyers -131

BOTTOM LINE: East Division foes New Jersey and Philadelphia face off.

The Devils are 15-27-7 against East Division teams. New Jersey has given up 39 power-play goals, killing 70.2% of opponent chances.

The Flyers are 22-20-7 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has surrendered 39 power-play goals, killing 73.5% of opponent chances.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Zacha has 28 total points for the Devils, 12 goals and 16 assists. Yegor Sharangovich has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Jakub Voracek leads the Flyers with 29 total assists and has 38 points. Sean Couturier has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 1-8-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .860 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed).

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out for season (hip), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (mcl).