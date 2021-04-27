Sports

Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska’s doping appeal denied

The Associated Press

LONDON

Professional tennis player Dayana Yastremska’s latest appeal of her provisional doping suspension was denied Tuesday, keeping her sidelined.

The 20-year-old Ukrainian, who has been ranked as high as No. 21, originally was suspended in January for failing an out-of-competition drug test. She tested positive for mesterolone metabolite, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone.

Yastremska has denied using performance enhancers or prohibited substances.

She has filed multiple appeals of her ban, without success.

Yastremska has won three WTA singles titles. Her best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in her main-draw debut there in 2019.

