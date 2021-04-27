Orlando takes on Cleveland on 6-game slide

Orlando Magic (18-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-40, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup with Cleveland after losing six games in a row.

The Cavaliers are 15-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland has a 9-22 record against opponents above .500.

The Magic have gone 11-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 12-40 record when giving up more than 100 points.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Magic defeated the Cavaliers 105-94 in their last meeting on Jan. 6. Terrence Ross led Orlando with 20 points, and Collin Sexton paced Cleveland scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 19.4 points and 6.9 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Magic averaging 13.9 points and is adding 9.1 rebounds. Gary Harris is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 105.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 49.8% shooting.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 102.8 points, 40.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points on 49.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (concussion), Dylan Windler: out (knee), Taurean Prince: out for season (ankle), Larry Nance Jr.: out (thumb), Lamar Stevens: out (concussion), Collin Sexton: out (concussion), Matthew Dellavedova: out (neck).

Magic: Devin Cannady: out for season (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (ankle), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (back), James Ennis III: out (calf).