San Jose faces Arizona, looks to end home losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (21-23-5, fourth in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-24-5, sixth in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -107, Coyotes -113

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts Arizona looking to break its four-game home skid.

The Sharks have gone 19-24-5 against division opponents. San Jose averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 21-23-5 against the rest of their division. Arizona has scored 32 power-play goals, converting on 20.3% of chances.

In their last meeting on March 27, Arizona won 4-0. Phil Kessel scored a team-high three goals for the Coyotes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane has 37 total points for the Sharks, 18 goals and 19 assists. Tomas Hertl has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Alex Goligoski leads the Coyotes with a plus-five in 48 games this season. Michael Bunting has six goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

Coyotes: 2-8-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (lower body), Kevin Labanc: day to day (upper body), Ryan Donato: day to day (lower body).

Coyotes: Conor Garland: out (lower body).

