Canadiens to host Marner and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (30-13-5, first in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (21-17-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +108, Maple Leafs -131

BOTTOM LINE: Mitchell Marner leads Toronto into a matchup against Montreal. He's fourth in the NHL with 59 points, scoring 17 goals and recording 42 assists.

The Canadiens are 21-17-9 against North Division opponents. Montreal ranks 20th in the league with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 30-13-5 against the rest of their division. Toronto is second in the league averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Nick Foligno with 1.0.

In their last meeting on April 12, Montreal won 4-2. Tomas Tatar scored two goals for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 36 total points for the Canadiens, 25 goals and 11 assists. Tatar has 5 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

T.J. Brodie leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-20 in 48 games this season. Auston Matthews has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Paul Byron: day to day (lower body), Carey Price: day to day (upper body), Jonathan Drouin: day to day (illness).

Maple Leafs: Zach Hyman: out (knee), Zach Bogosian: out (undisclosed).