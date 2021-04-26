Hogberg stops 25 shots for 3rd win; Sens beat Canucks 2-1

Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander (36) skates with the puck in front of Ottawa Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg (1) as Senators' Nikita Zaitsev (22) and Nick Paul (13) watch during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Drake Batherson scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the second period and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Monday night.

Josh Norris also scored for the Senators, and Brady Tkachuk had two assists.

Olli Juolevi scored for the Canucks, temporarily drawing Vancouver even with a long blast 14:07 into the first period.

Ottawa's Marc Hogberg stopped 25 of 26 shots for his third win of the season. Braden Holtby had 25 saves for Vancouver.

The Senators were coming off a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Saturday. Vancouver leads the nine-game season series 6-2.

Monday’s result is a tough one for the Canucks, who are still hoping to catch the Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames in the battle for a post-season spot. Vancouver remains 10 points behind Montreal, which currently holds the fourth and final spot in the North Division.

The Senators took a 2-1 lead into the third Monday and refused to relent, allowing a single shot in the first 10 minutes of the period.

Vancouver pulled Holtby with 1:43 left but couldn’t score with the extra attacker.

The Canucks nearly drew even again in the dying seconds of the middle frame.

A shot by Bo Horvat on the power play got through Hogberg, but the netminder cleared the errant puck off the goal line with 0.4 seconds left on the clock.

Batherson gave the Sens a one-goal lead 11:41 into the second, blasting a shot over Holtby’s stick from the top of the left circle for his 17th goal of the season.

Juolevi tied the score at 1-1 midway through the first period. His shot from near the blue line sailed through traffic and hit the underside of the crossbar on its way in.

Norris opened the scoring 11:22 into the first following a sloppy Canucks turnover.

Tkachuk picked up the puck near the Sens blue line and streaked away for a 2-on-1, dishing the puck to Norris as they entered Vancouver territory. The rookie waited patiently for the perfect opportunity, then blasted a shot between Holtby’s body and blocker to give Ottawa an early 1-0 lead.

The goal was Norris’s 14th of the year. He has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) since April 1.

Ottawa briefly appeared to get on the board earlier in the opening frame.

Holtby came out to the top of the crease to make a stop on Thomas Chabot. Colin White collected the rebound and popped it into the net, but officials immediately waved off the goal, saying Chabot interfered with Holtby in the crease.

NOTES: Tkachuk leads the Senators in scoring with 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists). … Both teams were 0 for 1 on the power play. … Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko picked up a lower-body injury in morning skate on Monday and is considered day to day. Arturs Silovs acted as backup for Holtby against the Sens.

UP NEXT

The teams complete a two-game set on Wednesday.